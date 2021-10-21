You're gonna want to listen to this one. Absolutely an honor and privilege to chat with a pro athlete on the grind being open and honest about the struggle minor leaguers without big bonuses go through adding in TJS and a release from organization that drafted him. Much respect.

Thomas Brice Upcoming at 8:50pm EST on https://t.co/djGOh8p4YY an all new show from @ ernestdove as he speaks with a long time friend to the Sports Report White Sox prospect and former Mets organization pitcher @ FrigginConner ! Here's a sneak peak of what's to come! Be sure to tune in! https://t.co/ayjMCBhmJI