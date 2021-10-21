New York Mets

Newsday
Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves welcomed back outfielder Jorge Soler for Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday after he was activated following his positive COVID-19 test.The Braves led the Los

SNY.tv
Brett Baty scouting report after winning Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week | Baseball Night in New York

by: @snytv SNY.tv 26m

On BNNY, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino analyzes Mets prospect Brett Baty after he was awarded the Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week.

Metro News
WFAN host Steve Somers sports radio station this fall | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Long-time sports radio host Steve Somers revealed early Thursday morning that he will leave WFAN "sooner rather than later."

Mets Merized
NLCS Game Thread: Braves vs Dodgers, 8:08 PM

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2h

ATLANTA BRAVES (88-73) at LOS ANGELES DODGERS (106-56)LHP Max Fried (1-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Joe KellyNational League Championship Series Game 5October 21, 2021 • 8:08 p.m. • Dodger Stadium •

Daily News
Mets’ prospect Brett Baty rakes in Arizona Fall League - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5h

“I’m just coming out here trying to have fun,” Baty told reporters in Scottsdale after being named hitter of the week.

Film Room
Brett Baty on Fall League | 10/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

Brett Baty discusses working on his hitting and having fun in the cages getting more reps in at the Arizona Fall League

WFAN
Billy Beane explains why he withdrew name from Mets search

by: Alex Espinoza Radio.com: WFAN 6h

Oakland A’s executive VP Billy Beane explained why he removed his name from consideration for the Mets’ vacant president of baseball operations role.

nj.com
Sports Equinox schedule: How to watch NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL on same day | Broncos-Browns, Braves-Dodgers, more - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6h

Sports fans are in for a real treat on Thursday as the Denver Broncos visit the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

