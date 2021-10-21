- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brett Baty scouting report after winning Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week | Baseball Night in New York
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 26m
On BNNY, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino analyzes Mets prospect Brett Baty after he was awarded the Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves welcomed back outfielder Jorge Soler for Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday after he was activated following his positive COVID-19 test.The Braves led the Los
WFAN host Steve Somers sports radio station this fall | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Long-time sports radio host Steve Somers revealed early Thursday morning that he will leave WFAN "sooner rather than later."
NLCS Game Thread: Braves vs Dodgers, 8:08 PM
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2h
ATLANTA BRAVES (88-73) at LOS ANGELES DODGERS (106-56)LHP Max Fried (1-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Joe KellyNational League Championship Series Game 5October 21, 2021 • 8:08 p.m. • Dodger Stadium •
Mets’ prospect Brett Baty rakes in Arizona Fall League - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5h
“I’m just coming out here trying to have fun,” Baty told reporters in Scottsdale after being named hitter of the week.
Brett Baty on Fall League | 10/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Brett Baty discusses working on his hitting and having fun in the cages getting more reps in at the Arizona Fall League
Billy Beane explains why he withdrew name from Mets search
by: Alex Espinoza — Radio.com: WFAN 6h
Oakland A’s executive VP Billy Beane explained why he removed his name from consideration for the Mets’ vacant president of baseball operations role.
Sports Equinox schedule: How to watch NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL on same day | Broncos-Browns, Braves-Dodgers, more - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 6h
Sports fans are in for a real treat on Thursday as the Denver Broncos visit the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
.@WilmerReyes30 talking shop at the cage.Minors
-
RT @SNYtv: On the 21st anniversary of Game 1 of the 2000 World Series, @Todd_Zeile says the "Run Timo Run" play is still the play he gets asked about the most from his career. Tune in to Baseball Night in New York at 6 p.m. on SNY! ➡️ Tri-State @Cadillac https://t.co/tkOQCXAegiBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
You're gonna want to listen to this one. Absolutely an honor and privilege to chat with a pro athlete on the grind being open and honest about the struggle minor leaguers without big bonuses go through adding in TJS and a release from organization that drafted him. Much respect.Upcoming at 8:50pm EST on https://t.co/djGOh8p4YY an all new show from @ernestdove as he speaks with a long time friend to the Sports Report White Sox prospect and former Mets organization pitcher @FrigginConner! Here's a sneak peak of what's to come! Be sure to tune in! https://t.co/ayjMCBhmJIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mets: Celebrating #NationalAppleDay the only way we know how. 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: I recently spoke to Jeremy Barnes, who oversaw the Mets’ farm system in 2021, about many different topics. On Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, organizational identity, a change to instructs and much more: https://t.co/i9bDBI3ReGBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets