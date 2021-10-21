- IN
Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday night, cutting the Braves' lead in the NL Championship
Remembering Mets History (1973): World Series: Game #1 New York Mets vs Oakland A's
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
Saturday, October 13th 1973: World Series Game #1 Oakland Alameda Coliseum, Oakland California The 1973 World Series Se...
Javier Baez's chances of staying in New York next season | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
On BNNY, Andy Martino says that the Mets have every chance to sign Javier Baez if they act fast, but that if they don't, the Yankees are a real possibility.
Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7h
(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves welcomed back outfielder Jorge Soler for Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday after he was activated following his positive COVID-19 test.The Braves led the Los
WFAN host Steve Somers sports radio station this fall | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 8h
Long-time sports radio host Steve Somers revealed early Thursday morning that he will leave WFAN "sooner rather than later."
NLCS Game Thread: Braves vs Dodgers, 8:08 PM
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 8h
ATLANTA BRAVES (88-73) at LOS ANGELES DODGERS (106-56)LHP Max Fried (1-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Joe KellyNational League Championship Series Game 5October 21, 2021 • 8:08 p.m. • Dodger Stadium •
Mets’ prospect Brett Baty rakes in Arizona Fall League - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 11h
“I’m just coming out here trying to have fun,” Baty told reporters in Scottsdale after being named hitter of the week.
Brett Baty on Fall League | 10/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11h
Brett Baty discusses working on his hitting and having fun in the cages getting more reps in at the Arizona Fall League
