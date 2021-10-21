New York Mets

BallNine
Barry Lyons II

by: Rocco Constantino BallNine 44m

Barry Lyons was drafted by the Mets in 1982, the same year they drafted his 1986 Mets teammates Dwight Gooden and Roger McDowell, and moved quickly through the deep Mets farm system in the ‘80s.

Newsday
Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

(AP) -- Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday night, cutting the Braves' lead in the NL Championship

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (1973): World Series: Game #1 New York Mets vs Oakland A's

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4h

Saturday, October 13th 1973: World Series Game #1 Oakland Alameda Coliseum, Oakland California   The 1973 World Series Se...

SNY.tv
Javier Baez's chances of staying in New York next season | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 8h

On BNNY, Andy Martino says that the Mets have every chance to sign Javier Baez if they act fast, but that if they don't, the Yankees are a real possibility.

Newsday
Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 9h

(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves welcomed back outfielder Jorge Soler for Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday after he was activated following his positive COVID-19 test.The Braves led the Los

Metro News
WFAN host Steve Somers sports radio station this fall | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 10h

Long-time sports radio host Steve Somers revealed early Thursday morning that he will leave WFAN "sooner rather than later."

Mets Merized
NLCS Game Thread: Braves vs Dodgers, 8:08 PM

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 10h

ATLANTA BRAVES (88-73) at LOS ANGELES DODGERS (106-56)LHP Max Fried (1-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Joe KellyNational League Championship Series Game 5October 21, 2021 • 8:08 p.m. • Dodger Stadium •

Daily News
Mets’ prospect Brett Baty rakes in Arizona Fall League - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 13h

“I’m just coming out here trying to have fun,” Baty told reporters in Scottsdale after being named hitter of the week.

