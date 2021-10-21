- IN
Last Night in Arizona: Glendale Desert Dogs 10 Salt River Rafters 5 - 10/21/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 20m
Box Score Brett Baty 0 for 5, 4 Ks, now hitting .308; Carlos Cortes 0 for 3, 1 K, 1 run scored, now hitting .313; Wilmer Reyes 1 f...
NY Mets: Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman among rotation questions
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
The Mets rotation featured several marquee names last season, but there are now some serious questions heading into this offseason.
Barry Lyons II
by: Rocco Constantino — BallNine 3h
Barry Lyons was drafted by the Mets in 1982, the same year they drafted his 1986 Mets teammates Dwight Gooden and Roger McDowell, and moved quickly through the deep Mets farm system in the ‘80s.
Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6h
(AP) -- Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 11-2 on Thursday night, cutting the Braves' lead in the NL Championship
Remembering Mets History (1973): World Series: Game #1 New York Mets vs Oakland A's
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6h
Saturday, October 13th 1973: World Series Game #1 Oakland Alameda Coliseum, Oakland California The 1973 World Series Se...
Javier Baez's chances of staying in New York next season | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 10h
On BNNY, Andy Martino says that the Mets have every chance to sign Javier Baez if they act fast, but that if they don't, the Yankees are a real possibility.
Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 11h
(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves welcomed back outfielder Jorge Soler for Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday after he was activated following his positive COVID-19 test.The Braves led the Los
WFAN host Steve Somers sports radio station this fall | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 12h
Long-time sports radio host Steve Somers revealed early Thursday morning that he will leave WFAN "sooner rather than later."
RT @metsrewind: The story of former @Mets OF Stanley Jefferson is gut-wrenching. I am a little late to the game on this one, but better late than never. Excellent work @byalexcoffey: https://t.co/C770YzblkJ #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsFarmReport: .@WilmerReyes30 cashes in with a two run triple! 👏Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsFarmReport: The movement on this pitch from @ColinHolderman. 😧Minors
I'm gonna guess he didn't say mess aroundWhen three suspects walked into a store – one pointing a handgun at the cashier – a customer immediately disarmed them. Turns out, he's a Marine. “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around," the customer said. https://t.co/G6iPXr8QppBlogger / Podcaster
Aaron Loup and Brooks Raley are among the top southpaw bullpen options hitting free agency this offseason https://t.co/8m4epoe0UXBlogger / Podcaster
