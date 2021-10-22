- IN
Mets Morning News for October 22, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
The highly decorated front office candidate the Mets should consider after all these snubs
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 48m
Could Brian Sabean — with three rings but an old-school reputation — be the savior the Mets need?
Reese Kaplan -- So the Mets Are Considering an Early Baez Deal?
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
There are always players in baseball whose behavior on and off the field draw legions of fans and repel just as many. Think about Armando B...
Mets Hurry Up and Wait in POBO Search
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 1h
These things can never be easy, can they?
NY Mets: Top 3 free agent starting pitchers to target ranked
by: Zack Laird — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
If there's one thing an MLB team can never have enough of, that would be quality starting pitching. As we saw in the 2021 New York Mets season, starting pi...
Morning Briefing: Dodgers Send NLCS Back to Atlanta
by: Clayton Caldwell — Mets Merized Online 3h
Good morning, Mets fans!The Dodgers stayed alive on Thursday, bashing the Braves 11-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS to send the series back to Atlanta. Chris Taylor had three home runs and six RBIs i
NY Mets: Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman among rotation questions
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 5h
The Mets rotation featured several marquee names last season, but there are now some serious questions heading into this offseason.
Barry Lyons II
by: Rocco Constantino — BallNine 7h
Barry Lyons was drafted by the Mets in 1982, the same year they drafted his 1986 Mets teammates Dwight Gooden and Roger McDowell, and moved quickly through the deep Mets farm system in the ‘80s.
