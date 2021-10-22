New York Mets

Should Mets stick with Edwin Diaz as primary closer in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On Baseball Night in New York, Anthony Recker and Anthony McCarron offer their takes on how the Mets should handle Edwin Diaz in 2022.

MLB Trade Rumors
Brian Sabean Reportedly Interested In Mets’ President Job

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 22m

Former Giants general manager Brian Sabean is interested in the Mets' open president of baseball operations position, according to a …

Audacy

Brian Sabean interested in Mets’ front-office opening

by: Jesse Pantuosco Audacy 3h

Former Giants GM Brian Sabean is reportedly interested in the Mets’ front-office opening and, if hired, could bring Bruce Bochy on as manager as part of a “package deal.”

Mets Merized
ALCS Game Thread: Red Sox vs Astros, 8:08 PM

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3h

BOSTON RED SOX (2-3) at HOUSTON ASTROS (3-2)Friday, October 22, 2021 • ALCS Game 6 • Minute Maid Park • Houston, TXRHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 5.51) vs. Luis Garcia (0-1, 24.55)8:08 p.m. ET

Newsday
Dodgers eager to embrace 2020 NLCS storyline against Braves | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves know what happened last October and want to avoid a repeat. The Los Angeles Dodgers plan on an encore.Atlanta held 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the NL Championship Series before th

Daily News
Mets should seriously pursue Brian Sabean to run team - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4h

Sabean would be a home-run hire for the Mets.

WFAN
Trevor May talks rat vs. raccoon, thumbs down saga

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 7h

Mets reliever Trevor May talks to Zach Gelb about the team’s rat versus raccoon and thumbs down controversies that highlighted a turbulent 2021 season.

SNY Mets

DJ Heybeef (Trevor May) Against the World Official Trailer | Mets All-Access | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 8h

On Mets All-Access presented by @GEICO Insurance, Trevor May (@Trevor May Baseball) voices over a movie trailer made about his tumultuous first year playing ...

