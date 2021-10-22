- IN
Brian Sabean Reportedly Interested In Mets’ President Job
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 23m
Former Giants general manager Brian Sabean is interested in the Mets' open president of baseball operations position, according to a …
Should Mets stick with Edwin Diaz as primary closer in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On Baseball Night in New York, Anthony Recker and Anthony McCarron offer their takes on how the Mets should handle Edwin Diaz in 2022.
Brian Sabean interested in Mets’ front-office opening
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Audacy 3h
Former Giants GM Brian Sabean is reportedly interested in the Mets’ front-office opening and, if hired, could bring Bruce Bochy on as manager as part of a “package deal.”
ALCS Game Thread: Red Sox vs Astros, 8:08 PM
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3h
BOSTON RED SOX (2-3) at HOUSTON ASTROS (3-2)Friday, October 22, 2021 • ALCS Game 6 • Minute Maid Park • Houston, TXRHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 5.51) vs. Luis Garcia (0-1, 24.55)8:08 p.m. ET
Dodgers eager to embrace 2020 NLCS storyline against Braves | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves know what happened last October and want to avoid a repeat. The Los Angeles Dodgers plan on an encore.Atlanta held 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the NL Championship Series before th
Mets should seriously pursue Brian Sabean to run team - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
Sabean would be a home-run hire for the Mets.
Trevor May talks rat vs. raccoon, thumbs down saga
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 7h
Mets reliever Trevor May talks to Zach Gelb about the team’s rat versus raccoon and thumbs down controversies that highlighted a turbulent 2021 season.
DJ Heybeef (Trevor May) Against the World Official Trailer | Mets All-Access | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 8h
On Mets All-Access presented by @GEICO Insurance, Trevor May (@Trevor May Baseball) voices over a movie trailer made about his tumultuous first year playing ...
I'm not tearing up, you are...This father didn't want to wake his son up during the night after returning home from deployment, so he woke him up the following morning. 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/IFbji9MTAOBlogger / Podcaster
But then he gets upset when Boston is accused of cheatingYou can't just pull an extra 3mph on your fastball out of your ****. That's not possible. It'd be one thing if he was dialing it up to similar career highs, but he threw the FOUR hardest pitches of his CAREER in this one start? With a 3mph jump on his average velo? Nope.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @genymets: #Mets Twitter, My goal is to get to 30K followers by 2022 Opening Day. Do you think we can make that happen?! Spread the word if you know anyone who doesn’t follow GENY already! #LGM https://t.co/CDYsqSJKwcBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Five burning questions for the NY Mets starting rotation this offseason’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: The Mets' starting rotation entered the 2021 season with the looks of a potentially dominant unit… https://t.co/gY0yAAVrpE https://t.co/QycLuV6Lf7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
First stolen base of my career…with the DH possibly coming, I knew I had to go for it in my last game of the season. Lol 😂🕺🏾Player
