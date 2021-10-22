- IN
LEADING OFF: Braves try again to eliminate Dodgers, reach WS | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday:___ATLANTA'S ATTEMPTFreddie Freeman and the Braves get another chance to earn a trip to the World Series when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series-winning executive could have interest in Mets job
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 1h
Former San Francisco Giants GM Brian Sabean reportedly has interest in the New York Mets' team president role.
Brian Sabean Reportedly Interested In Mets’ President Job
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Former Giants general manager Brian Sabean is interested in the Mets' open president of baseball operations position, according to a …
Should Mets stick with Edwin Diaz as primary closer in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
On Baseball Night in New York, Anthony Recker and Anthony McCarron offer their takes on how the Mets should handle Edwin Diaz in 2022.
Brian Sabean interested in Mets’ front-office opening
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Audacy 4h
Former Giants GM Brian Sabean is reportedly interested in the Mets’ front-office opening and, if hired, could bring Bruce Bochy on as manager as part of a “package deal.”
ALCS Game Thread: Red Sox vs Astros, 8:08 PM
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 5h
BOSTON RED SOX (2-3) at HOUSTON ASTROS (3-2)Friday, October 22, 2021 • ALCS Game 6 • Minute Maid Park • Houston, TXRHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 5.51) vs. Luis Garcia (0-1, 24.55)8:08 p.m. ET
Mets should seriously pursue Brian Sabean to run team - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6h
Sabean would be a home-run hire for the Mets.
Trevor May talks rat vs. raccoon, thumbs down saga
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 9h
Mets reliever Trevor May talks to Zach Gelb about the team’s rat versus raccoon and thumbs down controversies that highlighted a turbulent 2021 season.
