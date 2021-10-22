New York Mets

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Braves try again to eliminate Dodgers, reach WS | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday:___ATLANTA'S ATTEMPTFreddie Freeman and the Braves get another chance to earn a trip to the World Series when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers

Larry Brown Sports
World Series-winning executive could have interest in Mets job

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1h

Former San Francisco Giants GM Brian Sabean reportedly has interest in the New York Mets' team president role.

MLB Trade Rumors
Brian Sabean Reportedly Interested In Mets’ President Job

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Former Giants general manager Brian Sabean is interested in the Mets' open president of baseball operations position, according to a …

SNY.tv
Should Mets stick with Edwin Diaz as primary closer in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

On Baseball Night in New York, Anthony Recker and Anthony McCarron offer their takes on how the Mets should handle Edwin Diaz in 2022.

Audacy

Brian Sabean interested in Mets’ front-office opening

by: Jesse Pantuosco Audacy 4h

Former Giants GM Brian Sabean is reportedly interested in the Mets’ front-office opening and, if hired, could bring Bruce Bochy on as manager as part of a “package deal.”

Mets Merized
ALCS Game Thread: Red Sox vs Astros, 8:08 PM

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5h

BOSTON RED SOX (2-3) at HOUSTON ASTROS (3-2)Friday, October 22, 2021 • ALCS Game 6 • Minute Maid Park • Houston, TXRHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 5.51) vs. Luis Garcia (0-1, 24.55)8:08 p.m. ET

Daily News
Mets should seriously pursue Brian Sabean to run team - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 6h

Sabean would be a home-run hire for the Mets.

WFAN
Trevor May talks rat vs. raccoon, thumbs down saga

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 9h

Mets reliever Trevor May talks to Zach Gelb about the team’s rat versus raccoon and thumbs down controversies that highlighted a turbulent 2021 season.

