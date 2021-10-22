New York Mets

Newsday
García, Alvarez help Astros oust Red Sox, reach World Series | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 8m

(AP) -- Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, MVP Yordan Alvarez stayed hot at the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red So

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History(1973): World Series Game #2 - Mets Win A Wild Classic In 12 Innings

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 44m

Sun day, October 14th 1973: World Series Game #2- Oakland Alameda Coliseum, Oakland California   Legendary NBC Broadcaster Gurt Gow...

Larry Brown Sports
World Series-winning executive could have interest in Mets job

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 3h

Former San Francisco Giants GM Brian Sabean reportedly has interest in the New York Mets' team president role.

MLB Trade Rumors
Brian Sabean Reportedly Interested In Mets’ President Job

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 4h

Former Giants general manager Brian Sabean is interested in the Mets' open president of baseball operations position, according to a …

SNY.tv
Should Mets stick with Edwin Diaz as primary closer in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

On Baseball Night in New York, Anthony Recker and Anthony McCarron offer their takes on how the Mets should handle Edwin Diaz in 2022.

Audacy

Brian Sabean interested in Mets’ front-office opening

by: Jesse Pantuosco Audacy 6h

Former Giants GM Brian Sabean is reportedly interested in the Mets’ front-office opening and, if hired, could bring Bruce Bochy on as manager as part of a “package deal.”

Mets Merized
ALCS Game Thread: Red Sox vs Astros, 8:08 PM

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6h

BOSTON RED SOX (2-3) at HOUSTON ASTROS (3-2)Friday, October 22, 2021 • ALCS Game 6 • Minute Maid Park • Houston, TXRHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 5.51) vs. Luis Garcia (0-1, 24.55)8:08 p.m. ET

Daily News
Mets should seriously pursue Brian Sabean to run team - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 8h

Sabean would be a home-run hire for the Mets.

