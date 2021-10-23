New York Mets

Mets Merized
Assessing the Mets’ Options With Javier Baez

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 2h

When the Mets traded Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, I was not a fan. While the ownership of Steve Cohen was a step in the right direction for this ball club,

Newsday
After slamming COVID-19 rules, Tritt to sing anthem at NLCS | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

(AP) -- Country musician Travis Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series o

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 1 thing the team needs to do differently this offseason

by: Anthony Rivera Fansided: Rising Apple 5h

I've been watching New York Mets baseball for a little over 23 years and this by far will be the toughest offseason in franchise history. Not only do the M...

Mets 360

The 2022 Mets: just spend the money

by: Rob Rogan Mets 360 5h

SNY.tv
Mets Arizona Fall League prospect roundup: Brett Baty cooling down after strong start

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

The MLB postseason is in full swing and the hot stove has begun to heat up, but many of the game’s top prospects are getting valuable playing experience in the Arizona Fall League, which began its schedule on Oct. 13.

Mack's Mets
OPEN THREAD - Top Trade Chip

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6h

  Okay... Yesterday I asked who was the first outside player you would bring in, (I too like that Japanese outfielder). Today... Who do you ...

Brett Baty Wins Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 6h

In his first week in the Arizona Fall League, Brett Baty took home their Hitter of the Week’s honor. Check out his first week in Scottsdale.Check out http://...

The Mets Police
Bobby Valentine. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7h

Bobby Valentine.  Former Mets player, former Mets manager.  Very popular with the black uniform crowd.   He has also finished in first place as many times as I have (look it up!). These days he is …

