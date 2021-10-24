New York Mets

Mets Merized
2021 World Series Preview: Braves vs Astros

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2h

The 2021 World Series is set after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games with a final 4-2 win on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, the Houston Astros beat the Bost

Mike's Mets
The Media's Unfair Rush to Judgment

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 13m

A lot has happened since the last time I posted here. The Astros and Braves will compete against each other in a World Series that doesn't h...

New York Post
Travis d’Arnaud gets second World Series chance six years after Mets fell short

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Travis d’Arnaud hadn’t celebrated like this since Oct. 21, 2015.

Empire Sports Media
Mets: Longtime Giants executive could be an option for baseball operations role

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3h

The New York Mets are actively looking for a president of baseball operations, and Giants' executive Brian Sabean could be a logical fit

Daily News
The Braves earned their World Series trip - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 5h

The Atlanta Braves did everything right. Now they’re heading to the World Series again.

Mets 360
On extending the Qualifying Offer to Noah Syndergaard

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 6h

Mack's Mets
OPEN THREAD - DH

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6h

  Moving on... Let's say there is a designated hitter in the National League in 2022. What's your plan here?

The Mets Police
Aaron Boone. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6h

The entire point of this “Will this guy manage the Mets” series is to make fun of all the dopey articles everyone else writes.  Sandy Alderson plays everything close to the vest and nob…

