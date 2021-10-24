New York Mets

Barstool Sports
On This Date in Sports October 25, 1986: Game 6 | Barstool Sports

by: Frank The Tank Barstool Sports 6h

In collaboration with the Sportsecyclopedia.comThe New York Mets down to their last strike in the tenth inning, stage a comeback for the ages to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 to force a seventh game in ...

Newsday
Motivated by late father's words, Baker chases elusive crown | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

(AP) -- Dusty Baker, then manager of the San Francisco Giants, had just left the stadium after a crushing loss to the Anaheim Angels in Game 7 of the 2002 World Series when he met up with his father.

Film Room
Mets walk it off in Game 6 of WS | 10/25/1986 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

10/25/1986: With Mookie Wilson up, a passed ball gets away as Kevin Mitchell took the advantage to cross the dish to walk it off in Game 6

Mike's Mets
The Media's Unfair Rush to Judgment

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 13h

A lot has happened since the last time I posted here. The Astros and Braves will compete against each other in a World Series that doesn't h...

Mets Merized
2021 World Series Preview: Braves vs Astros

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 15h

The 2021 World Series is set after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games with a final 4-2 win on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, the Houston Astros beat the Bost

New York Post
Travis d’Arnaud gets second World Series chance six years after Mets fell short

by: Mike Puma New York Post 15h

Travis d’Arnaud hadn’t celebrated like this since Oct. 21, 2015.

Empire Sports Media
Mets: Longtime Giants executive could be an option for baseball operations role

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 17h

The New York Mets are actively looking for a president of baseball operations, and Giants' executive Brian Sabean could be a logical fit

Daily News
The Braves earned their World Series trip - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 18h

The Atlanta Braves did everything right. Now they’re heading to the World Series again.

