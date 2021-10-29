- IN
5 Ways for the Mets to shake up the snow globe
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 2h
On paper, the Mets have had a roster brimming with talent that hasnt sniffed the post-season in five years. We have the richest owner in baseball and we should spend like it. J.D.
ICYMI in Mets Land: Front office search buzz; cross a big managerial candidate off list
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 11m
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
How Jeremy Hefner proved to the Mets they needed to keep him
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 15m
In pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, the Mets know a good thing when they see it.
MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Padres have a new manager while the Mets...have a lot of work to do
by: Eric Cole — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 15m
The Padres acted decisively to land one of the best managers in the game. The Mets can’t seem to find anyone willing and/or able to work with them.
Mets Morning News for October 29, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
MLB rumors: Mets lose potential manager candidate as Padres hire Bob Melvin - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 39m
The San Diego Padres hired Oakland A's manager Bob Melvin to be their next skipped, taking away a potential candidate from the New York Mets.
NY Mets Friday Farming: Ronny Mauricio is worth keeping
by: Brad LaPlante — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
"The Mets already have a shortstop," fans argued, as if to say that upcoming New York Mets stud Ronny Mauricio isn't worth keeping. That simply i...
Reese Kaplan -- A Glimpse to the Future With a Look at the Past
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
On Wednesday Mack commented after reading my article that he is sick and tired of the waiting for the front office stuff to happen and that ...
Another name baseball people think deserves consideration in Mets’ president/GM search is Giants executive Zack Minasian. Has worked under David Stearns and Farhan Zaidi. Unclear if he’s on their list, but someone who knows Minasian called him the best executive he’s worked with.Mets Prez/Gm search still has a chance to get a good baseball person. Billy Owens, Scott Sharp, Tony LaCava & Ray Montgomery are a few names that people in the industry think should be under consideration for GM, though it’s unclear if any are on Steve Cohen’s list.Beat Writer / Columnist
There's a big supply issue right now with NE. We aren't getting more caps in for a while. At this point we have no date at all, so likely not until at least the spring. If you got your eyes on things that are in stock now, you should jump on them.We re-stocked a ridiculous amount of caps yesterday. It’s going to be many months before we get more in. Jump now if you’re looking for a fresh lid this winter. https://t.co/olsELWLxsY https://t.co/rwZESNm1FlFree Agent
Think I found somebody that wants the Mets PBO job.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Padres have a new manager while the Mets...have a lot of work to do. https://t.co/7UdGNSl7vXBeat Writer / Columnist
*Mets extend Jeremy Hefner* MetsTwitter: LOLMets!!! This was supposed to wait until a new GM! What a dumpster fire!!! *Mets don’t acquire Bob Melvin* MetsTwitter: LOLMets!!! Mets totally missed out! What a dumpster fire!Blogger / Podcaster
MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Padres have a new manager while the Mets...have a lot of work to do https://t.co/hoLmDuSiLLBlogger / Podcaster
