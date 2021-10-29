New York Mets

ICYMI in Mets Land: Front office search buzz; cross a big managerial candidate off list

by: @snytv SNY.tv 10m

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

New York Post
67303739_thumbnail

How Jeremy Hefner proved to the Mets they needed to keep him

by: Mike Puma New York Post 14m

In pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, the Mets know a good thing when they see it.

MLB Daily Dish
67303746_thumbnail

MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Padres have a new manager while the Mets...have a lot of work to do

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 14m

The Padres acted decisively to land one of the best managers in the game. The Mets can’t seem to find anyone willing and/or able to work with them.

Amazin' Avenue
67301205_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for October 29, 2021

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m

Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

nj.com
67300631_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets lose potential manager candidate as Padres hire Bob Melvin - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 38m

The San Diego Padres hired Oakland A's manager Bob Melvin to be their next skipped, taking away a potential candidate from the New York Mets.

Rising Apple

NY Mets Friday Farming: Ronny Mauricio is worth keeping

by: Brad LaPlante Fansided: Rising Apple 59m

"The Mets already have a shortstop," fans argued, as if to say that upcoming New York Mets stud Ronny Mauricio isn't worth keeping. That simply i...

Mack's Mets
67294867_thumbnail

Reese Kaplan -- A Glimpse to the Future With a Look at the Past

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 1h

On Wednesday Mack commented after reading my article that he is sick and tired of the waiting for the front office stuff to happen and that ...

Mets 360
67291962_thumbnail

5 Ways for the Mets to shake up the snow globe

by: Matt Netter Mets 360 2h

On paper, the Mets have had a roster brimming with talent that hasnt sniffed the post-season in five years. We have the richest owner in baseball and we should spend like it. J.D.

    Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray 5m
    Another name baseball people think deserves consideration in Mets’ president/GM search is Giants executive Zack Minasian. Has worked under David Stearns and Farhan Zaidi. Unclear if he’s on their list, but someone who knows Minasian called him the best executive he’s worked with.
    Britt Ghiroli
    Mets Prez/Gm search still has a chance to get a good baseball person. Billy Owens, Scott Sharp, Tony LaCava & Ray Montgomery are a few names that people in the industry think should be under consideration for GM, though it’s unclear if any are on Steve Cohen’s list.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Darren Meenan @DarrenJMeenan 7m
    There's a big supply issue right now with NE. We aren't getting more caps in for a while. At this point we have no date at all, so likely not until at least the spring. If you got your eyes on things that are in stock now, you should jump on them.
    The 7 Line
    We re-stocked a ridiculous amount of caps yesterday. It’s going to be many months before we get more in. Jump now if you’re looking for a fresh lid this winter. https://t.co/olsELWLxsY https://t.co/rwZESNm1Fl
    Free Agent
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 11m
    Think I found somebody that wants the Mets PBO job.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Eric Cole @leprekhan 12m
    MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Padres have a new manager while the Mets...have a lot of work to do. https://t.co/7UdGNSl7vX
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 13m
    *Mets extend Jeremy Hefner* MetsTwitter: LOLMets!!! This was supposed to wait until a new GM! What a dumpster fire!!! *Mets don’t acquire Bob Melvin* MetsTwitter: LOLMets!!! Mets totally missed out! What a dumpster fire!
    Blogger / Podcaster
    MLB Daily Dish @mlbdailydish 15m
    MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Padres have a new manager while the Mets...have a lot of work to do https://t.co/hoLmDuSiLL
    Blogger / Podcaster
