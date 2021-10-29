- IN
Mets Rumors: NY Requests to Interview Raquel Ferreira, Daniel Adler for GM Job
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 2h
New York Mets president Sandy Alderson has reportedly requested to interview Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel...
The Latest: Braves pitcher Morton has surgery on broken leg | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 28m
(AP) -- The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):5 p.m.Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton has had surgery to repair the fractured right fibula sustained in the World Series opene
Baseball America: Updated Mets Top 10 Prospects
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 34m
Here is the latest update on Baseball America's Top 10 Mets Prospects as presented by our old young friend Jacob Resnick.https://twitter.com/Jacob_Resnick/status/1454103893558927374?t=C877xAlD
Mets' October struggles began with two big mistakes
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
The Mets offseason, which has brought a continued torrent of bad publicity, began with two mistakes
Mets' GM wish list includes Raquel Ferreira, Daniel Adler
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
According to a report by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have requested permission to interview Boston’s Raquel Ferreira and Minnesota’s Daniel Adler for their GM position.
The scary alternative to Mets fans’ faith in Steve Cohen: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
ATLANTA — If you are a Mets fan, you hope that this is Steve Cohen’s process. You hope that after a year on the job — he was approved as Mets owner by the other owners on Oct. 30, 2020 —...
Mets request permission for interview with Red Sox executive Raquel Ferreira
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
Ferreira first began working with the Red Sox in 1999 and went from holding an administrative assistant role to becoming an executive.
Steve building Citi Field casino to ensure the interests of the community? WHAT?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Sportico reports (possibly paywalled)…… Steve Cohen… is in discussions with Las Vegas Sands Corp. about a possible casino next to Citi Field, according to multiple people familiar…
We’re live in Atlanta for #WorldSeries Game 3! https://t.co/RVjD79y90fOfficial Team Account
Mets Outright Four Players https://t.co/FIzkXXJIhmBlogger / Podcaster
Since this month's book is for the kids... grab your parents' phones and text me your favorite part about the Pumpkin War.. I’ll pick some of you for a surprise! TEXT ME: 817-953-2575Prospect
RT @mikemayer22: Mets announce they’ve outrighted INF/OF José Martínez, RHP Corey Oswalt, INF José Peraza and RHP Robert Stock to Triple-A Syracuse. All four declined the assignment and chose free agency.Blog / Website
RT @ragazzoreport: In addition to Mark Shapiro, the Mets also showed interest in bringing Blue Jays Senior VP of player personnel Tony LaCava along with him, per source But Shapiro had no interest in leaving, so here’s where the Mets’ search now stands: https://t.co/KBHsnC1dDGBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @ragazzoreport: Mets’ Francisco Lindor has a chance to take home a Gold Glove https://t.co/i8E8mXIo75Beat Writer / Columnist
