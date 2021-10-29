New York Mets

New York Post
Mets shifting focus to hiring GM after failed baseball president search

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets’ hunt for a president of baseball operations appears to have become a search for a general manager.

Newsday
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5m

(AP) -- Rookie right-hander Ian Anderson and the Braves' bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Austin Riley and Travis d'Arnaud drove in runs and Atlanta beat the Houston Astros 2-0 Frida

Newsday
Braves pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Astros in World Series | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Braves starter Ian Anderson and reliever A.J Minter have combined on a no-hitter through six innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.Anderson was pulled after five in

ESPN
Peraza, three other Mets choose free agency

by: AP ESPN 3h

— Reserve infielder José Peraza and three other New York Mets elected to become free agents Friday rather than accept minor league assignments.

USA Today
Peraza, 3 other Mets choose free agency rather than minors

by: AP USA Today 4h

Reserve infielder José Peraza and three other New York Mets have elected to become free agents rather than accept...

Sports Media 101
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Miguel Castro

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 4h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Miguel Castro

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

Mack's Mets
Today in Arizona: Javelinas 6 River Rafters 5 - 10/29/21

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5h

Box Score Carlos Cortes ​ 1 for 3, double, 1 RBI, 2 walks. Brett Baty  1 for 5, 3 Ks.  Wilmer Reyes 1 for 4, double, 2 runs scored...

