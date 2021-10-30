New York Mets

by: Bill Madden NY Daily News 4h

I’ve already lost count of the dizzying number of people who have turned down the Mets’ Baseball Operations/General Manager jobs so far.

Reflections On Baseball
The Mets Emperor Has No Clothes

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 5m

The Mets, after several attempts to fill the top spot, are now focused on hiring a GM. But Steve Cohen's savvy for baseball stands in the way

Mets Merized
2021 Mets Report Card: Javier Báez, 2B/SS

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 2h

Player Data: Age: 28 (12/1/1992), B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 47 G, 186 PA, .299 BA, .371 OBP, .515 SLG, .886 OPS, 50 H, 9 HR, 22 RBI, 13 BB, 53 SOAdvanced Stats: 143 wRC+, 28.5% K%, 5.1% BB%,

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Ross Jones was around during an exciting time in team history

by: Alan Karmin Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

Every New York Mets fan seems to be asking “Why?” Why did the Mets flounder this year? Why didn’t Pete Alonso hit 50 home runs? Why didn’t Jeff McN...

The Mets Police
From 2013: Mets owners wanted to build a casino on parkland

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

All of this has happened before and will happen again.  From 2013.  The various bold and red is mine. Now I don’t know about you but I am 100% of parkland being converted to a casino, even if…

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - "Darn! NO!!!, They Let d'Arnaud Go! The Mets Are Boneheads!"

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 4h

Stupid is as stupid does in Queens. Flash back to early 2019. The oft-injured Travis d'Arnaud was just getting over his Tommy John Surgery. ...

BallNine
Catch Lefebvre

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 4h

Jim Lefebvre won the National League Rookie of the Year. He played alongside Sandy Koufax. He has a World Series ring. He spent four seasons playing for the Lotte Orions of the Japanese Pacific League. He managed three teams for nearly six seasons in the Major Leagues. Yet, with all that he...

WFAN
David Wright's big World Series moment on this day in 2015

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 4h

Six years ago Saturday, David Wright ignited Citi Field with a go-ahead home run in game three of the 2015 World Series in a signature Mets moment.

