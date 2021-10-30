- IN
David Wright's big World Series moment on this day in 2015
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 4h
Six years ago Saturday, David Wright ignited Citi Field with a go-ahead home run in game three of the 2015 World Series in a signature Mets moment.
The Mets Emperor Has No Clothes
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 5m
The Mets, after several attempts to fill the top spot, are now focused on hiring a GM. But Steve Cohen's savvy for baseball stands in the way
2021 Mets Report Card: Javier Báez, 2B/SS
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 2h
Player Data: Age: 28 (12/1/1992), B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 47 G, 186 PA, .299 BA, .371 OBP, .515 SLG, .886 OPS, 50 H, 9 HR, 22 RBI, 13 BB, 53 SOAdvanced Stats: 143 wRC+, 28.5% K%, 5.1% BB%,
NY Mets: Ross Jones was around during an exciting time in team history
by: Alan Karmin — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
Every New York Mets fan seems to be asking “Why?” Why did the Mets flounder this year? Why didn’t Pete Alonso hit 50 home runs? Why didn’t Jeff McN...
From 2013: Mets owners wanted to build a casino on parkland
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
All of this has happened before and will happen again. From 2013. The various bold and red is mine. Now I don’t know about you but I am 100% of parkland being converted to a casino, even if…
Tom Brennan - "Darn! NO!!!, They Let d'Arnaud Go! The Mets Are Boneheads!"
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 4h
Stupid is as stupid does in Queens. Flash back to early 2019. The oft-injured Travis d'Arnaud was just getting over his Tommy John Surgery. ...
Catch Lefebvre
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 4h
Jim Lefebvre won the National League Rookie of the Year. He played alongside Sandy Koufax. He has a World Series ring. He spent four seasons playing for the Lotte Orions of the Japanese Pacific League. He managed three teams for nearly six seasons in the Major Leagues. Yet, with all that he...
Madden: Steve Cohen making Mets a laughingstock - New York Daily News
by: Bill Madden — NY Daily News 4h
I’ve already lost count of the dizzying number of people who have turned down the Mets’ Baseball Operations/General Manager jobs so far.
