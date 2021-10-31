- IN
Pinpointing Mets downfall in 2021, update on front office candidates | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 8m
On Baseball Night in NY, John Jastremski asks Andy Martino where the Mets October struggles began and Andy updates the search for a lead executive, touching...
Could Mets Be a Match for Athletics’ Fire Sale?
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 35m
Late on Thursday night, the San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world when they were able to snag manager Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics. The well-regarded Melvin had his 2022 option pick
Minor leaguers want a say in possible MLB vaccine mandate
by: Anthony Olivieri, ESPN.com — ESPN 2h
After consulting infectious disease experts, MLB believes vaccination provides the safest environment for players, according to a league source.
Thoughts on the Mets’ four big free agents
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 5h
The Devil. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
What if the Mets new manager could guarantee the Mets a World Series championship in 2022? Wouldn’t that be worth everything to you? That’s where Mr. Applegate comes in. Steve seems li…
NY Mets: Too early 2022 Opening Day pitching staff predictions
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 6h
As the 2022 MLB offseason approaches, rumors have begun to swirl about where free agents could land. It goes without saying that the New York Mets should b...
Think Yankees are stuck in neutral? Steve Cohen’s Mets are going backwards ... and he’s flooring it | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 7h
It's been a year since billionaire Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets from the Wilpon family. Nothing seems to have changed.
Mets Morning News for October 31, 2021
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8h
Your Sunday morning dose of Mets and Major League Baseball news, notes, and links.
