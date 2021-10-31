New York Mets

Mets Merized
Resilient Astros Stave Off Elimination with 9-5 Win, Trail Series 3-2

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 44m

Devotees of the game of baseball like to say that momentum is only as good as the next day's pitcher. But in game 5 of the 2021 World Series, momentum seemed to switch with every half-inning, at l

Newsday
Correa, Astros rally past Braves 9-5, cut WS deficit to 3-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 49m

(AP) -- Just in time, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros broke out the bats.Because if they had waited any longer, this World Series would've been over.Staggered by Adam Duvall's grand slam in the

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (1986): NLCS Game #6- Mets Beat Houston In 16 Inning Epic to Win Pennant

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2h

Wednesday October 15th, 1986 - NLCS Game #6 - Houston Astrodome:   Game six began in the late afternoon New York time with Davey Johnson's...

Talkin' Mets
Don't Believe the Mets GM Search Narrative

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 4h

Mike Silva recaps the week of reporting on the Mets GM search. He tells you why you shouldn’t rely on mainstream media reports to paint the picture of how the search is going, gives you what candidate he is currently impressed with, and which one’s he isn’t.

Newsday
Maddux returns to Atlanta, throws out ceremonial first pitch | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5h

(AP) -- Hall of Famer Greg Maddux threw out the ceremonial first pitch for Sunday night's Game 5 of the World Series.Maddux, wearing his Braves jersey, tipped his cap in response to an ovation from f

Mets Merized
World Series Game Thread: Astros vs Braves, 8:15 PM

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 7h

Houston Astros (1-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-1)Game 5: LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 6.35 ERA in postseason) vs. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-1, 4.15 career)Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 • Truist Park • Atlanta,

New York Post
Mets aren’t only team struggling to end World Series drought: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 7h

Winning a World Series is hard. You know that, of course. It is why it is so precious.

Mike's Mets
Rule Changes Aren’t Always the Correct Fix

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 9h

Friday night, Atlanta's manager Brian Snitker removed his starting pitcher Ian Anderson after only 5 innings. This isn't at all unusual th...

