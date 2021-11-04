No surprise. A potential target for the Mets, but his defense is poor and they’d have to forfeit the No. 14 overall pick to sign him His bat is strong. If the DH comes to the NL that’s where he fits best, rather than in RF if Conforto leaves

Jon Heyman Nick Castellanos opts out. Castellanos, 29, had .309/.362/.576 slash line this year. Had $34M and 2 years to go. Now a free agent. #reds