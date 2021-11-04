- IN
Mets and Kevin Pillar both decline options for 2022
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 6h
The New York Mets and outfielder Kevin Pillar have both declined their options for the 2022 season, and the veteran will now become a free agent.
Tweets
-
I watch both WWE and AEW and naturally always have had a slight preference for WWE. They are making it difficult with the product they’re producing and the product AEW is producing. I was hopeful a “war” would bring out the best in both..WWE hasn’t shown up …Minors
-
Just had a great conversation with @JohnSaponaro of @TilMetsDoUsPart (on @chopsportsmedia). Can’t wait to bring that to you tomorrow on the newest episode of Subway To Shea. Stay tuned and Subscribe to the show! #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Canó will be making his Dominican Winter League debut on November 10th for Estrellas Orientales. Canó will be activated from the suspended list by the #Mets and they are committed to 2 years and $40M to himRobinson Canó will be making his Dominican Winter League debut with @EOBASEBALLCLUB on November 10th against @TigresdelLicey. https://t.co/dJDjCCq8uCMinors
-
Former Ranger Nick Martinez had a huge year for the SoftBank Hawks, leading the league with a 1.60 ERA, and he becomes a free agent Dec. 1. The Hawks want the righthanded starter back but he will draw big interest from MLB as well.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Robinson Canó will be making his Dominican Winter League debut on November 10th for Tigres del Licey. Canó will be activated from the suspended list by the #Mets and they are committed to 2 years and $40M to himRobinson Canó debutará el próximo miércoles (10 de noviembre), en el Estadio Tetelo Vargas, frente a los @TigresdelLicey , anunció este jueves, nuestro gerente general, Félix Peguero. https://t.co/RN1mwKo9kpMinors
-
What are the pros and cons of Raquel Ferreira as a candidate to join the Mets front office? @martinoNYC & @DougWilliamsSNY discuss on Shea Anything! https://t.co/pf6W0ulqYB SUBSCRIBE ✅ Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/heHyQzT0ti Spotify: https://t.co/VJnf9vTwdC ➡️ @VerizonTV / Radio Network
