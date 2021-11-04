- IN
Should Mets target Carlos Correa this offseason to play third base? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
On BNNY, Doug Williams, Andy Martino, Terry Collins and Anthony Recker determine if Carlos Correa could be a Mets target.
A closer look at Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
On BNNY, Doug Williams, Andy Martino, Anthony Recker and Terry Collins take a closer look at Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio, explaining why they think he's a good but not great prospect.
Kevin Pillar becomes free agent after he, Mets decline options
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 6h
Kevin Pillar is headed back to the free-agent market.
Options declined, Pillar now free agent
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6h
NEW YORK -- The Mets, who had already entered the offseason tied for the highest number of free agents in baseball, now have one more. Outfielder Kevin Pillar declined his $2.9 million player option for 2022, and the Mets subsequently declined their $6.4 million team option, triggering a $1.4...
Bob Melvin reportedly turned down another team before joining Padres
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 6h
Bob Melvin reportedly turned down the New York Mets before taking the San Diego Padres' manager job.
Mets and Kevin Pillar both decline options for 2022
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 6h
The New York Mets and outfielder Kevin Pillar have both declined their options for the 2022 season, and the veteran will now become a free agent.
5 Potential Landing Spots For Carlos Correa In Free Agency
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 7h
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is free to sign with anybody, and he surely won't lack suitors during the offseason.
Healey: Mets Won’t Make Baseball Ops Hire Before GM Meetings
by: Matthew Newman — Mets Merized Online 7h
Ahead of the GM meetings, which begin Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the NY Mets are not expected to hire a new head of baseball operations this weekend. Instead, team president Sandy
Kevin Pillar tbecomes free agent after he and Mets decline options | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 7h
Kevin Pillar, the Mets’ backup outfielder who became a fan favorite after returning from a bloody beaning, became a free agent Thursday when he and the team declined their respective options on his de
RT @FanSidedMLB: Javy Baez free agency: Who could Mets sign to replace him? https://t.co/yQg1pf7wOfBlogger / Podcaster
I watch both WWE and AEW and naturally always have had a slight preference for WWE. They are making it difficult with the product they’re producing and the product AEW is producing. I was hopeful a “war” would bring out the best in both..WWE hasn’t shown up …Minors
Just had a great conversation with @JohnSaponaro of @TilMetsDoUsPart (on @chopsportsmedia). Can’t wait to bring that to you tomorrow on the newest episode of Subway To Shea. Stay tuned and Subscribe to the show! #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Robinson Canó will be making his Dominican Winter League debut on November 10th for Estrellas Orientales. Canó will be activated from the suspended list by the #Mets and they are committed to 2 years and $40M to himRobinson Canó will be making his Dominican Winter League debut with @EOBASEBALLCLUB on November 10th against @TigresdelLicey. https://t.co/dJDjCCq8uCMinors
Former Ranger Nick Martinez had a huge year for the SoftBank Hawks, leading the league with a 1.60 ERA, and he becomes a free agent Dec. 1. The Hawks want the righthanded starter back but he will draw big interest from MLB as well.Beat Writer / Columnist
Robinson Canó will be making his Dominican Winter League debut on November 10th for Tigres del Licey. Canó will be activated from the suspended list by the #Mets and they are committed to 2 years and $40M to himRobinson Canó debutará el próximo miércoles (10 de noviembre), en el Estadio Tetelo Vargas, frente a los @TigresdelLicey , anunció este jueves, nuestro gerente general, Félix Peguero. https://t.co/RN1mwKo9kpMinors
