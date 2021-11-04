New York Mets

SNY.tv
Should Mets target Carlos Correa this offseason to play third base? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

On BNNY, Doug Williams, Andy Martino, Terry Collins and Anthony Recker determine if Carlos Correa could be a Mets target.

SNY.tv
A closer look at Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

On BNNY, Doug Williams, Andy Martino, Anthony Recker and Terry Collins take a closer look at Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio, explaining why they think he's a good but not great prospect.

New York Post
Kevin Pillar becomes free agent after he, Mets decline options

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 6h

Kevin Pillar is headed back to the free-agent market.

MLB: Mets.com
Options declined, Pillar now free agent

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6h

NEW YORK -- The Mets, who had already entered the offseason tied for the highest number of free agents in baseball, now have one more. Outfielder Kevin Pillar declined his $2.9 million player option for 2022, and the Mets subsequently declined their $6.4 million team option, triggering a $1.4...

Larry Brown Sports
Bob Melvin reportedly turned down another team before joining Padres

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 6h

Bob Melvin reportedly turned down the New York Mets before taking the San Diego Padres' manager job.

WFAN
Mets and Kevin Pillar both decline options for 2022

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 6h

The New York Mets and outfielder Kevin Pillar have both declined their options for the 2022 season, and the veteran will now become a free agent.

The Cold Wire
5 Potential Landing Spots For Carlos Correa In Free Agency

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 7h

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is free to sign with anybody, and he surely won't lack suitors during the offseason.

Mets Merized
Healey: Mets Won’t Make Baseball Ops Hire Before GM Meetings

by: Matthew Newman Mets Merized Online 7h

Ahead of the GM meetings, which begin Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the NY Mets are not expected to hire a new head of baseball operations this weekend. Instead, team president Sandy

Newsday
Kevin Pillar tbecomes free agent after he and Mets decline options | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 7h

Kevin Pillar, the Mets’ backup outfielder who became a fan favorite after returning from a bloody beaning, became a free agent Thursday when he and the team declined their respective options on his de

