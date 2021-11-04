- IN
Red Sox executive Raquel Ferreira won’t interview for Mets’ top baseball job
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 11h
Cross another name off the list in the Mets’ search for a top baseball executive.
Last Night in Arizona and Winter Ball: Baty 3 for 4, Metoyer 3 Ks - 11/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
Salt River Rafters 2 Mesa Solar Sox 0 ( Box Score ) Brett Baty 2 for 4, 1 RBI, - now hitting .276 with .781 OPS. Hayden Senge...
Baty tallies three hits in AFL
by: Stephanie Sheehan, Nick Trujillo — MLB: Mets 9h
Here's a look at Thursday’s top performers in the Fall and Winter Leagues from each team's Top 30 Prospects list.
STS Ep. 42: Ratcoon Returns!; Zack Scott Fired (w/ John Saponaro)
by: Anthony Rivera — Subway To Shea 10h
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I am joined by John Saponaro. We discuss: - What really happened during the "ratcoon" incident - Zack Scott firing - Mets free agents (Stay or Go) - QBC Preview Plus, the 2021-22 MLB off-season schedule breakdown!...
Pederson, Schwarber among latest free agents
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 10h
Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson and Boston infielder-outfielder Kyle Schwarber were among 10 players who became free agents Thursday when they both declined 2022 mutual options in their contracts.
Kevin Pillar Made Mistake Declining His Option
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 9h
In a surprise, Kevin Pillar is a free agent. While it was reasonable to presume the New York Mets would decline his option, it was a complete shock Pillar declined his. Pillar will be 33 on Opening…
Remembering Mets History: (1988) NLCS Game #1 Mets vs Dodgers
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 10h
Tuesday October 4th,1988 NLCS Game #1 - Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California / Attendance : 55,582 Davey Johnson's Mets had won their...
Schwarber, Pederson decline options, become free agents | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 11h
(AP) -- Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson and Boston infielder-outfielder Kyle Schwarber were among 10 players who became free agents Thursday when they both declined 2022 mutual options in their contr
