Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 42: Ratcoon Returns!; Zack Scott Fired (w/ John Saponaro)

by: Anthony Rivera Subway To Shea 10h

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I am joined by John Saponaro. We discuss: - What really happened during the "ratcoon" incident - Zack Scott firing - Mets free agents (Stay or Go) - QBC Preview Plus, the 2021-22 MLB off-season schedule breakdown!...

Mack's Mets
Last Night in Arizona and Winter Ball: Baty 3 for 4, Metoyer 3 Ks - 11/4/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5h

Salt River Rafters 2 Mesa Solar Sox 0  ( Box Score ) Brett Baty  2 for 4, 1 RBI, - now hitting .276 with .781 OPS.  Hayden Senge...

MLB: Mets.com
Baty tallies three hits in AFL

by: Stephanie Sheehan, Nick Trujillo MLB: Mets 9h

Here's a look at Thursday’s top performers in the Fall and Winter Leagues from each team's Top 30 Prospects list.

ESPN
Pederson, Schwarber among latest free agents

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 10h

Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson and Boston infielder-outfielder Kyle Schwarber were among 10 players who became free agents Thursday when they both declined 2022 mutual options in their contracts.

Mets Daddy

Kevin Pillar Made Mistake Declining His Option

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 9h

In a surprise, Kevin Pillar is a free agent. While it was reasonable to presume the New York Mets would decline his option, it was a complete shock Pillar declined his. Pillar will be 33 on Opening…

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History: (1988) NLCS Game #1 Mets vs Dodgers

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 10h

Tuesday October 4th,1988 NLCS Game #1 - Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California / Attendance : 55,582 Davey Johnson's Mets had won their...

Newsday
Schwarber, Pederson decline options, become free agents | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 11h

(AP) -- Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson and Boston infielder-outfielder Kyle Schwarber were among 10 players who became free agents Thursday when they both declined 2022 mutual options in their contr

New York Post
Red Sox executive Raquel Ferreira won’t interview for Mets’ top baseball job

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 11h

Cross another name off the list in the Mets’ search for a top baseball executive.

