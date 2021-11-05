- IN
Canó's comeback starts with Winter League
by: Nathalie Alonso — MLB: Mets 6h
Mets infielder Robinson Canó will begin his comeback attempt next week. The veteran is set to make his season debut with the Estrellas Orientales of the Dominican Winter League on Wednesday, according to the team’s Twitter account. Canó, who recently turned 39, received a 162-game suspension on Nov.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Edwin Diaz
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 3m
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
Should Mets extend a qualifying offer to Noah Syndergaard before Sunday's deadline? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
On BNNY, Doug Williams, Anthony McCarron, Anthony Recker and Britt Ghiroli discuss if the Mets should offer Noah Syndergaard a qualifying offer before Sunday’s deadline.
Filling Out the Ticket
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Newly nominated as the Democratic candidate for president in 1972, George McGovern suddenly needed a running mate. Ribicoff resisted a second chance to step in. As did Nelson.
Sandy Alderson will rep Mets at GM Meetings after latest whiff - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Raquel Ferreira, Red Sox executive vice president and assistant GM, will not be joining the Mets.
Chili Davis blasts Mets in interview after being fired as hitting coach
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 4h
Chili Davis was fired as hitting coach of the New York Mets and is finally speaking out about the organization.
Former Mets hitting coach Chili Davis rips team's awful performance: 'They need to clean house'
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 4h
The Mets finished with a below average offense in 2021 after boasting the league's best offense in 2020.
Gil Hodges, Roger Maris among players on Hall of Fame Golden Days Era ballot | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Gil Hodges, Roger Maris and Minnie Minoso are among 10 men on the ballot of the Golden Days Era committee for baseball’s Hall of Fame. Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva,
Tweets
Was the all time National League home run leader for right handed hitters until Willie Mays passed him.@HowieRose Hodges retired very high on the all time HR list.TV / Radio Personality
-
You know what’s great, regardless of who does or doesn’t get in? No sport creates these kinds of discussions or arguments about its Hall of Fame other than baseball. Not even close. Same for the “Hot Stove League”.@HowieRose Allen at least led the league in OPS 4x and has an MVP. Hodges gets in, then Norm Cash needs to as well.TV / Radio Personality
-
No, I am not taking a Mets front office job 😂 Good to be at Citi Field chairing the annual @NYBBWAA meeting! Our dinner returns Jan. 29 at the NY Hilton Midtown. It’s going to be a great night … & you can be in the room with baseball’s best! Ticket info to come! 🎟 🤵♂️ ⚾️Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Here’s an extremely interesting article about Allen. There’s no doubt that he is a serious candidate worthy of deep consideration but the writers sure didn’t think so. He never got 20 percent of the vote. Hodges came closest of all who they never elected. https://t.co/RkV606IpIlTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets 'need to clean house,' says former hitting coach Chili Davis. 👀 https://t.co/3Vn6L9vJvSNewspaper / Magazine
-
Uhhhh… ya! Can we skip to the part where I take over the show tho?Should the Mets extend Noah Syndergaard a qualifying offer before Sunday's 5pm deadline? @DougWilliamsSNY, @AnthonyMcCarron, @Anthony_Recker & @Britt_Ghiroli discuss it on Baseball Night in New York! https://t.co/7kX0AMSRai ➡️ @Cadillac https://t.co/rzXQqpWjwBTV / Radio Personality
