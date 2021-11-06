New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
1304083380

Mets Morning News for November 6, 2021

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_9662449-1024x683

Latest On Mets Search For A General Manager

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 16m

Another couple of names have been withdrawn from the Mets' search for a new general manager. Sig Mejdal is now …

Mets Merized
Mmnlogo3-300x214

Ronny Mauricio Comes Up Clutch in Winter Ball

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 38m

Arizona Fall LeagueThe Salt River Rafters took a 3-2 loss to the Mesa Solar Sox on Friday. Mets pitcher Colin Holderman threw a scoreless inning in the effort, improving his ERA to 11.37. A pitche

New York Post
Mets-sandy-alderson-gm-cohen

Mets’ yearlong front office search becoming parody of itself: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 1h

Sandy Alderson was scheduled to attend the General Managers Meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., this week as the Mets' team president and, ostensibly, the president of baseball operations and GM, too.

SNY.tv
Usatsi_17100068

Mets Arizona Fall League prospect roundup: Brett Baty boosts average with three-hit game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

Here’s a look at how the Mets have faired to this point in AFL play …

The Mets Police
Unknown-2

Khan. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Maybe what the Mets need is someone with Superior Intellect. Khan is a veteran and demands respect from his players. He is never one to give up.  It could be 10-2 in the bottom of the 9th and Khan …

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Rising Apple

NY Mets must revamp offense for the 2022 season

by: Julian Guilarte Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The New York Mets offense was the main reason they underachieved in 2021. The Mets fired their hitting coach Chili Davis in April, but that did nothing to ...

Mack's Mets
Open%252bthread

OPEN THREAD - Analytics and the Manager

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Morning.  I have to assume you read the Chilli Davis yesterday in the NYP where he attacked the rigid approach last season with the lineu...

Amazin' Avenue
1328262813

Queens was the most successful destination for Billy McKinney in 2021

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

McKinney played for 3 different teams this year, and the Mets were the only one he was actually productive for.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets