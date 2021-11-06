- IN
Mets Morning News for November 6, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Latest On Mets Search For A General Manager
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 16m
Another couple of names have been withdrawn from the Mets' search for a new general manager. Sig Mejdal is now …
Ronny Mauricio Comes Up Clutch in Winter Ball
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 38m
Arizona Fall LeagueThe Salt River Rafters took a 3-2 loss to the Mesa Solar Sox on Friday. Mets pitcher Colin Holderman threw a scoreless inning in the effort, improving his ERA to 11.37. A pitche
Mets’ yearlong front office search becoming parody of itself: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
Sandy Alderson was scheduled to attend the General Managers Meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., this week as the Mets' team president and, ostensibly, the president of baseball operations and GM, too.
Mets Arizona Fall League prospect roundup: Brett Baty boosts average with three-hit game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Here’s a look at how the Mets have faired to this point in AFL play …
Khan. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Maybe what the Mets need is someone with Superior Intellect. Khan is a veteran and demands respect from his players. He is never one to give up. It could be 10-2 in the bottom of the 9th and Khan …
NY Mets must revamp offense for the 2022 season
by: Julian Guilarte — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets offense was the main reason they underachieved in 2021. The Mets fired their hitting coach Chili Davis in April, but that did nothing to ...
OPEN THREAD - Analytics and the Manager
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Morning. I have to assume you read the Chilli Davis yesterday in the NYP where he attacked the rigid approach last season with the lineu...
Queens was the most successful destination for Billy McKinney in 2021
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
McKinney played for 3 different teams this year, and the Mets were the only one he was actually productive for.
Pitchers who recorded a home & road ERA under 3.05 in 2021 (min. 75 IP in both home & away games): Corbin Burnes Max Scherzer Brandon Woodruff Marcus Stroman @STR0 @Metsmerized #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @just_mets: Should the Mets move Brandon Nimmo out of center field? @justinwmears thinks so. That and more from today’s newsletter: https://t.co/of99vhpUm2 https://t.co/rtvEVGEHsyBlog / Website
RT @HowieRose: @jcoastbklyn If that were the case and there was no subjectivity, (a) there wouldn’t be a vote, and (b) you might as well simply have a list of statistical criteria with certain assigned values, and if a player checked enough of those boxes he would be admitted to the HOF.TV / Radio Personality
RT @MLBPOSEY: thank u buster posey for the best baseball commercial of all time btwBlogger / Podcaster
Among 48 right-handed pitchers who threw a min. 200 4-seam fastballs that were swung at by LHHs in 2021, Taijuan Walker posted the 13th-highest whiff% at 26.8 percent. @tai_walker #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @greenmanville: Great piece by Tim, as usual! https://t.co/1ueaAXPWzqBeat Writer / Columnist
