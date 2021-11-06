- IN
The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode Eight: Jose Ramirez To Queens?
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 3h
Mets fans, episode eight is here!This week Mike and I continue our discussion into the Mets front office search: who are some names the Amazins' were actually able to interview, a na
It’s Time For Jeurys Familia, Mets to Part Ways Once Again
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 19m
Over the next few months, the New York Mets are expected to face plenty of roster turnover, which could include moving on from a very familiar bullpen arm - and no, it's not closer Edwin Diaz.
NY Mets: Jeff Wilpon’s legacy continues to plague the Amazins
by: Pete Antoni — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
Question: How many Wilpons does it take the screw the New York Mets? Answer: Just one... he who inherited them without a clue. Enough already with the ...
Latest On Mets Search For A General Manager
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Another couple of names have been withdrawn from the Mets' search for a new general manager. Sig Mejdal is now …
Mets’ yearlong front office search becoming parody of itself: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 5h
Sandy Alderson was scheduled to attend the General Managers Meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., this week as the Mets' team president and, ostensibly, the president of baseball operations and GM, too.
Mets Arizona Fall League prospect roundup: Brett Baty boosts average with three-hit game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
Here’s a look at how the Mets have faired to this point in AFL play …
Khan. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
Maybe what the Mets need is someone with Superior Intellect. Khan is a veteran and demands respect from his players. He is never one to give up. It could be 10-2 in the bottom of the 9th and Khan …
OPEN THREAD - Analytics and the Manager
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
Morning. I have to assume you read the Chilli Davis yesterday in the NYP where he attacked the rigid approach last season with the lineu...
Queens was the most successful destination for Billy McKinney in 2021
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6h
McKinney played for 3 different teams this year, and the Mets were the only one he was actually productive for.
