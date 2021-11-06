New York Mets

Mets Merized
2021 Mets Report Card: Carlos Carrasco, RHP

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2h

Player Data: Age: 34 (3/21/87), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 12 G (12 starts), 53.2 IP, 6.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 1-5, 50 K, 18 BBAdvanced Stats: 67 ERA+, 21.1 KK%, 7.6 BB%, 4.63 xERA, 5.22 FIP, 4.32

Mets Merized
It’s Time For Jeurys Familia, Mets to Part Ways Once Again

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 19m

Over the next few months, the New York Mets are expected to face plenty of roster turnover, which could include moving on from a very familiar bullpen arm - and no, it's not closer Edwin Diaz.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Jeff Wilpon’s legacy continues to plague the Amazins

by: Pete Antoni Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

Question:  How many Wilpons does it take the screw the New York Mets? Answer:  Just one... he who inherited them without a clue. Enough already with the ...

MLB Trade Rumors
Latest On Mets Search For A General Manager

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 4h

Another couple of names have been withdrawn from the Mets' search for a new general manager. Sig Mejdal is now …

New York Post
Mets’ yearlong front office search becoming parody of itself: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 5h

Sandy Alderson was scheduled to attend the General Managers Meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., this week as the Mets' team president and, ostensibly, the president of baseball operations and GM, too.

SNY.tv
Mets Arizona Fall League prospect roundup: Brett Baty boosts average with three-hit game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

Here’s a look at how the Mets have faired to this point in AFL play …

The Mets Police
Khan. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5h

Maybe what the Mets need is someone with Superior Intellect. Khan is a veteran and demands respect from his players. He is never one to give up.  It could be 10-2 in the bottom of the 9th and Khan …

Mack's Mets
OPEN THREAD - Analytics and the Manager

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6h

  Morning.  I have to assume you read the Chilli Davis yesterday in the NYP where he attacked the rigid approach last season with the lineu...

Amazin' Avenue
Queens was the most successful destination for Billy McKinney in 2021

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6h

McKinney played for 3 different teams this year, and the Mets were the only one he was actually productive for.

