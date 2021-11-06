New York Mets

MLB and the Mets have something in common - a cloudy offseason | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 27m

The general managers’ meetings return to the Carlsbad, California Omni on Tuesday for the unofficial start to baseball’s offseason. The last time this SoCal resort hosted the event was 2018, when the

Mets Merized
Astros Offer Carlos Correa Five-Year, $160M Contract

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 4m

The Houston Astros have offered free agent shortstop Carlos Correa a five-year, $160M contract, according to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston.Correa, 27, is one of the top free agents on the mark

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Jeff Wilpon’s legacy continues to plague the Amazins

by: Pete Antoni Fansided: Rising Apple 7h

Question:  How many Wilpons does it take the screw the New York Mets? Answer:  Just one... he who inherited them without a clue. Enough already with the ...

MLB Trade Rumors
Latest On Mets Search For A General Manager

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 7h

Another couple of names have been withdrawn from the Mets' search for a new general manager. Sig Mejdal is now …

New York Post
Mets’ yearlong front office search becoming parody of itself: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 8h

Sandy Alderson was scheduled to attend the General Managers Meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., this week as the Mets' team president and, ostensibly, the president of baseball operations and GM, too.

SNY.tv
Mets Arizona Fall League prospect roundup: Brett Baty boosts average with three-hit game

by: @snytv SNY.tv 8h

Here’s a look at how the Mets have faired to this point in AFL play …

The Mets Police
Khan. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8h

Maybe what the Mets need is someone with Superior Intellect. Khan is a veteran and demands respect from his players. He is never one to give up.  It could be 10-2 in the bottom of the 9th and Khan …

Mack's Mets
OPEN THREAD - Analytics and the Manager

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 9h

  Morning.  I have to assume you read the Chilli Davis yesterday in the NYP where he attacked the rigid approach last season with the lineu...

