Astros Offer Carlos Correa Five-Year, $160M Contract
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 2m
The Houston Astros have offered free agent shortstop Carlos Correa a five-year, $160M contract, according to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston.Correa, 27, is one of the top free agents on the mark
MLB and the Mets have something in common - a cloudy offseason | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 26m
The general managers’ meetings return to the Carlsbad, California Omni on Tuesday for the unofficial start to baseball’s offseason. The last time this SoCal resort hosted the event was 2018, when the
NY Mets: Jeff Wilpon’s legacy continues to plague the Amazins
by: Pete Antoni — Fansided: Rising Apple 6h
Question: How many Wilpons does it take the screw the New York Mets? Answer: Just one... he who inherited them without a clue. Enough already with the ...
Latest On Mets Search For A General Manager
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
Another couple of names have been withdrawn from the Mets' search for a new general manager. Sig Mejdal is now …
Mets’ yearlong front office search becoming parody of itself: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 8h
Sandy Alderson was scheduled to attend the General Managers Meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., this week as the Mets' team president and, ostensibly, the president of baseball operations and GM, too.
Mets Arizona Fall League prospect roundup: Brett Baty boosts average with three-hit game
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 8h
Here’s a look at how the Mets have faired to this point in AFL play …
Khan. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8h
Maybe what the Mets need is someone with Superior Intellect. Khan is a veteran and demands respect from his players. He is never one to give up. It could be 10-2 in the bottom of the 9th and Khan …
OPEN THREAD - Analytics and the Manager
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 9h
Morning. I have to assume you read the Chilli Davis yesterday in the NYP where he attacked the rigid approach last season with the lineu...
I mean, the Republic was occupying planets/fighting wars to stop systems from seceding using an army of clones led by a shadowy cabal of wizards who could carry out extra-judicial vigilante justice at will.Do Conservatives who like Star Wars realize that they're siding with the Empire in real life?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MichaelNegrn2: Ron Hunt: It's time for us to go to bat for him. https://t.co/dBGgvZtzUT #mets #RonHuntBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Astros Offer Carlos Correa Five-Year, $160M Contract https://t.co/nH0oqwS9KL #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
53% less than Francisco Lindor got from Mets.MLB sources: The @astros have offered free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa a five-year contract worth $160 million, averaging $32 million a year.Beat Writer / Columnist
The coolest part of this story is that the tacos were free for fans coming to a spring training game and it was Taijuan Walker’s idea to do it. @tai_walker #MetsGenuinely heartened by how many people on here alerted me to @tai_walker’s taco truck tease. Here’s a sneakers-on-the-ground report from when he did it at spring training with the D-backs: https://t.co/tu8MPDSacPBlogger / Podcaster
Most seasons by a Met of at least a .400 OBP (min. 200 PAs) within their first six big league seasons: Brandon Nimmo: 3 Michael Conforto: 1 David Wright: 1 Edgardo Alfonzo: 1 Dave Magadan: 1 Cleon Jones: 1 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
