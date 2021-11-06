New York Mets

Press release: Mets extend qualifying offer to Conforto, Syndergaard

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 6, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced they have extended a qualifying offer to outfielder Michael Conforto and RHP Noah Syndergaard. Conforto, 28, has hit .255 with 141 doubles, 132 homers and 396 RBI over seven seasons with the Mets. Syndergaard, 29, is 47-31 with

Amazin' Avenue
Mets extend Qualifying Offers to Syndergaard, Conforto

