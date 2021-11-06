- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets extend one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard, Michael Conforto | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
The Mets extended one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offers to righthander Noah Syndergaard and rightfielder Michael Conforto on Saturday night, an expected early-offseason formality from the team. Co
Mets extend Qualifying Offers to Syndergaard, Conforto
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12m
The $18.4 million dollar, one year deals are now on the table.
Mets extend qualifying offers to Conforto, Syndergaard - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Offers are on the table for a pair of fan-favorite Mets free agents.
Mets extend qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard, Michael Conforto - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 2h
Syndergaard and Conforto will have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline
Mets' Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard extended $18.4 million qualifying offer - The Athletic
by: The Athletic Staff — The Athletic 2h
The New York Mets extended qualifying offers to outfielder Michael Conforto and right-hander pitcher Noah Syndergaard Saturday night.
Mets extend qualifying offer to Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
The Mets extended the qualifying offer to Michael Conforto and Noach Syndergaard on Saturday.
Mets Noah Syndergaard, Michael Conforto get qualifying offers
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
The Mets extended qualifying offers to both Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto. Will the two accept?
Mets offer qualifying offers to Conforto and Syndergaard
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
My friends the Mets would like you to know… METS EXTEND QUALIFYING OFFER TO OUTFIELDER MICHAEL CONFORTO & RHP NOAH SYNDERGAARD FLUSHING, N.Y., November 6, 2021 – The New York Mets t…
This is how you do it, by the way. Try to lock up the guy. If he says no, decide on whether the QO is worth it. Wonder how his relationship is with the Mets these days.Jays recently made a multiyear offer to Steven Matz. He did not accept it so free agency awaits. Jays ultimately decided not to give Matz the $18.4M qualifying offer.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MiLBMetsMadness: Brett Baty stands in for his first AB of the night. He lined a double off the right field wall. #LGM https://t.co/OyejiYHL7RBlogger / Podcaster
loved this@tangotiger Give this a read from me and @lindsayberra for @TeamMSTRD https://t.co/wVuSOJEPJrBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets have extended Qualifying Offers to two of their players; both must make a decision within the next ten days. https://t.co/qXlhaSdbmLBlogger / Podcaster
👀👀👀 @TeamCJCorreaHe’s ready https://t.co/e7ZocYumV6Blogger / Podcaster
.@martinonyc breaks down the Mets' qualifying offers to Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard https://t.co/KfUQc6qsGhTV / Radio Network
