There could be issues if he doesn’t go to a contender? Ya don’t say….it’s the story of his career causing issues when he doesn’t get his way. Not sure why a winning team would want that big baby in their locker room.

Adam Schefter Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to join a postseason contender for the remainder of this season, sources say. https://t.co/izp3apLUWM