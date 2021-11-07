New York Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets News: Marcus Stroman sees “potential fit” with the Angels

by: Michael Cahill Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

Now former New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman led the majors in starts in 2021 with 33. He pitched 179 innings, gave up 161 hits, 60 earned runs, 44 walk...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
68454946_thumbnail

Who Could The Mets Target If The Reds Sell?

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 9m

Similar to last week when we looked at who the Mets could try to trade for from the Oakland A's, at it seems like they're going to start selling off some of their (in their eyes) more expensive pi

WFAN
68451455_thumbnail

Mets Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard get qualifying offer

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 2h

The Mets have officially tendered the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to RHP Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto. Both players have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline.

Empire Sports Media
68450911_thumbnail

Mets extend qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets extended one-year qualifying offers to free agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto

SNY Mets

Are qualifying offers for Conforto and Syndergaard the right move for the Mets? | SportsNite | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

On SportsNite, Doug Williams, Anthony McCarron and John Jastremski weigh in on the Mets decision to extend qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard and Michael ...

Talkin' Mets
66662523_thumbnail

Are Analytics Ruining the Mets?

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 3h

Mike Silva discusses Chili Davis’ comments about the Mets use of analytics and the qualifying offers to Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard. Rich Mancuso from NY Sports Day offers inside information about how Sandy Alderson is holding the Mets back in the general manager search and why the Mets...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets 360
68447548_thumbnail

The Mets need to fight the perception that conflict is the enemy

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4h

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

Dodgers Report
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2020%252f0501%252fr694543_1296x729_16%252d9

Bauer declines opt-out; pair get QOs from Mets

by: Associated Press ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 4h

Trevor Bauer, Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon were among players to decline to opt out of their contracts, while Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard received qualifying offers from the Mets.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets