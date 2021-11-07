New York Mets

MLB free agency: 14 players received qualifying offers, including Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 2h

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw did not receive an offer from the Dodgers

Three potential Mets targets in MLB free agency

by: Mike Puma New York Post 50s

Here are three potential targets for the Mets this offseason:

Gil Hodges on Golden Days Era Hall of Fame Committee

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 26m

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Gil Hodges is among 10 players on the Golden Days Era committee to be considered for enshrinement. Why would that change this year?

Dodgers don't offer Kershaw QO before deadline

by: ESPN News Services ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 51m

The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.

Ronny Mauricio's solo home run | 11/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 52m

Ronny Mauricio hammers a solo home run to left field, extending the lead for Licey to 4-0

Who Could The Mets Target If The Reds Sell?

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 4h

Similar to last week when we looked at who the Mets could try to trade for from the Oakland A's, at it seems like they're going to start selling off some of their (in their eyes) more expensive pi

Mets Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard get qualifying offer

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 6h

The Mets have officially tendered the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to RHP Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto. Both players have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline.

Mets extend qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 6h

The New York Mets extended one-year qualifying offers to free agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto

