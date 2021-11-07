- IN
Dodgers don't offer Kershaw QO before deadline
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 52m
The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.
Three potential Mets targets in MLB free agency
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 57s
Here are three potential targets for the Mets this offseason:
Gil Hodges on Golden Days Era Hall of Fame Committee
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 26m
The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Gil Hodges is among 10 players on the Golden Days Era committee to be considered for enshrinement. Why would that change this year?
Ronny Mauricio's solo home run | 11/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 52m
Ronny Mauricio hammers a solo home run to left field, extending the lead for Licey to 4-0
MLB free agency: 14 players received qualifying offers, including Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 2h
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw did not receive an offer from the Dodgers
Who Could The Mets Target If The Reds Sell?
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 4h
Similar to last week when we looked at who the Mets could try to trade for from the Oakland A's, at it seems like they're going to start selling off some of their (in their eyes) more expensive pi
Mets Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard get qualifying offer
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 6h
The Mets have officially tendered the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to RHP Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto. Both players have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline.
Mets extend qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 6h
The New York Mets extended one-year qualifying offers to free agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto
He lit up the room.Former Mets manager Luis Rojas has interviewed with the Yankees to be one of their base coaches, sources tell me and @lindseyadler. Said to have made positive impression.Blogger / Podcaster
good for Luis. hope he gets the job as we learned this week, a lot of the “bad decisions” he was criticized for might not have been his callsFormer Mets manager Luis Rojas has interviewed with the Yankees to be one of their base coaches, sources tell me and @lindseyadler. Said to have made positive impression.Beat Writer / Columnist
Not even close to the Rockies. The Mets are the baker on the baking show who drops a three-tiered cake on the way to the judging table. The Rockies are the baker who isn't sure what a cake is so makes a lamp instead, which also doesn't even work.@__________jason @DSzymborski Have you met the Mets?Beat Writer / Columnist
Former Mets manager Luis Rojas has interviewed with the Yankees to be one of their base coaches, sources tell me and @lindseyadler. Said to have made positive impression.TV / Radio Personality
RT @avatarrant: jacksonville jags the final win their first score is game on US soil 6-9 in 420 days https://t.co/qKq7r8N33GBeat Writer / Columnist
Three potential Mets targets in MLB free agency https://t.co/ZIEkya68hyBlogger / Podcaster
