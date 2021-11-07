- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Three potential Mets targets in MLB free agency
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Here are three potential targets for the Mets this offseason:
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets get set for a busy offseason | 11/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
The Mets get set for a busy offseason as the search continues for the next head of baseball operations | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo
Ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas interviews to be Yankees base coach
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 40m
Luis Rojas may not have to leave New York for his next job in baseball. It just might just be with the other team in town.
Dodgers don't offer Kershaw QO before deadline
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 2h
The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.
Gil Hodges on Golden Days Era Hall of Fame Committee
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 4h
The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Gil Hodges is among 10 players on the Golden Days Era committee to be considered for enshrinement. Why would that change this year?
Ronny Mauricio's solo home run | 11/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Ronny Mauricio hammers a solo home run to left field, extending the lead for Licey to 4-0
MLB free agency: 14 players received qualifying offers, including Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 5h
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw did not receive an offer from the Dodgers
Who Could The Mets Target If The Reds Sell?
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 8h
Similar to last week when we looked at who the Mets could try to trade for from the Oakland A's, at it seems like they're going to start selling off some of their (in their eyes) more expensive pi
Mets Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard get qualifying offer
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 9h
The Mets have officially tendered the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to RHP Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto. Both players have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Former Mets manager Luis Rojas has interviewed with the Yankees to be one of their base coaches, sources tell me and @lindseyadler. Said to have made positive impression.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Francisco Lindor led National League shortstops in Outs Above Average this season, but he did not win the Gold Glove at that position. Brandon Crawford did, as Rawlings announced tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets P Taijuan Walker had the highest @SABR defensive index score among NL pitchers but was not a finalist for the Gold Glove AwardBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas interviews to be Yankees base coach https://t.co/lG550DCrXpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Francisco Lindor led National League shortstops in Outs Above Average this season, but he did not win the Gold Glove at that position. Brandon Crawford did, as Rawlings announced tonight.Super Fan
-
- More Mets Tweets