New York Post
Three potential Mets targets in MLB free agency

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Here are three potential targets for the Mets this offseason:

Film Room
Mets get set for a busy offseason | 11/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

The Mets get set for a busy offseason as the search continues for the next head of baseball operations | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo

New York Post
Ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas interviews to be Yankees base coach

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 40m

Luis Rojas may not have to leave New York for his next job in baseball. It just might just be with the other team in town.

ESPN NY Yankees Blog
Dodgers don't offer Kershaw QO before deadline

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 2h

The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.

Blogging Mets

Gil Hodges on Golden Days Era Hall of Fame Committee

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 4h

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Gil Hodges is among 10 players on the Golden Days Era committee to be considered for enshrinement. Why would that change this year?

Film Room
Ronny Mauricio's solo home run | 11/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Ronny Mauricio hammers a solo home run to left field, extending the lead for Licey to 4-0

CBS Sports
MLB free agency: 14 players received qualifying offers, including Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 5h

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw did not receive an offer from the Dodgers

Mets Merized
Who Could The Mets Target If The Reds Sell?

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 8h

Similar to last week when we looked at who the Mets could try to trade for from the Oakland A's, at it seems like they're going to start selling off some of their (in their eyes) more expensive pi

WFAN
Mets Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard get qualifying offer

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 9h

The Mets have officially tendered the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to RHP Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Michael Conforto. Both players have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline.

