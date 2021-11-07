- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Mets manager could join Yankees?
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 3h
One former manager of the New York Mets could end up joining the crosstown rival New York Yankees this offseason.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets enter GM meetings with plenty of needs lacking new front office leader
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 27m
This week’s general managers’ meetings ideally would begin for the Mets with a new front office leader in place, but so much for the best laid plans.
Mets get set for a busy offseason | 11/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
The Mets get set for a busy offseason as the search continues for the next head of baseball operations | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo
Brett Baty Gets More Reps In AFL
by: Mike Puma — Baseball America 3h
The 2019 first-rounder lost important development time to the pandemic, so the Mets assigned him to the Arizona Fall League to gain more offensive and defensive reps.
Ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas interviews to be Yankees base coach
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 4h
Luis Rojas may not have to leave New York for his next job in baseball. It just might just be with the other team in town.
Dodgers don't offer Kershaw QO before deadline
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 5h
The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.
Gil Hodges on Golden Days Era Hall of Fame Committee
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 7h
The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Gil Hodges is among 10 players on the Golden Days Era committee to be considered for enshrinement. Why would that change this year?
Ronny Mauricio's solo home run | 11/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7h
Ronny Mauricio hammers a solo home run to left field, extending the lead for Licey to 4-0
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets enter GM meetings with plenty of needs lacking new front office leader https://t.co/d3AyzcSmm8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Phillies already have a good left handed corner outfielder, so I don’t see this, but I bet Conforto rakes in CBP if he goes.The NY Post is unreal https://t.co/8FNk48YuidBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AMBS_Kernan: Finding a needle under six haystacks. Here is how one scout works the burgeoning Independent Leagues. From semi-pro to The Show. @mlb @Twins @yankees @mets @braves. Behind the scenes of behind the scenes @BallNineTweet https://t.co/WZ1aDmehq0Blog / Website
-
Former Mets manager Luis Rojas has interviewed with the Yankees to be one of their base coaches, sources tell me and @lindseyadler. Said to have made positive impression.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Francisco Lindor led National League shortstops in Outs Above Average this season, but he did not win the Gold Glove at that position. Brandon Crawford did, as Rawlings announced tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets P Taijuan Walker had the highest @SABR defensive index score among NL pitchers but was not a finalist for the Gold Glove AwardBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets