New York Mets

North Jersey
How NY Mets' Francisco Lindor, New Balance created a signature shoe

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 31m

Francisco Lindor, who grew up in Puerto Rico and whose family never had much, is one of a few baseball players to ever have his own shoe.

New York Post
Mets enter GM meetings with plenty of needs lacking new front office leader

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

This week’s general managers’ meetings ideally would begin for the Mets with a new front office leader in place, but so much for the best laid plans.

Film Room
Mets get set for a busy offseason | 11/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 8h

The Mets get set for a busy offseason as the search continues for the next head of baseball operations | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo

Larry Brown Sports
Former Mets manager could join Yankees?

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 6h

One former manager of the New York Mets could end up joining the crosstown rival New York Yankees this offseason.

Baseball America
Brett Baty Gets More Reps In AFL

by: Mike Puma Baseball America 6h

The 2019 first-rounder lost important development time to the pandemic, so the Mets assigned him to the Arizona Fall League to gain more offensive and defensive reps.

New York Post
Ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas interviews to be Yankees base coach

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 7h

Luis Rojas may not have to leave New York for his next job in baseball. It just might just be with the other team in town.

ESPN NY Yankees Blog
Dodgers don't offer Kershaw QO before deadline

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 8h

The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.

Blogging Mets

Gil Hodges on Golden Days Era Hall of Fame Committee

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 10h

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Gil Hodges is among 10 players on the Golden Days Era committee to be considered for enshrinement. Why would that change this year?

