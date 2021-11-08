- IN
Qualifying offer palooza, no Gold for Lindor and the GM Meetings without a GM
by: Linda Surovich — Just Mets 6m
The Mets extend qualifying offers to Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard. Plus, the club heads to the GM Meetings with no one officially in the role.
These Players Received A Qualifying Offer
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 4m
Major League Baseball's qualifying offer deadline was at 5 p.m. on Sunday.We already knew the Mets administered offers to Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard, as they announced the news Satu
Ronny Mauricio Shows Off His Power
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 59m
Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio continued his impressive play in Dominican Winter League ball on Sunday night when he collected two extra base hits in the Tigres del Licey's 4-2 win.After groundi
Gil Hodges — Soul of Champion
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 1h
By Jay Horwitz
NY Mets: 1 free agent that just shot up the charts as a match
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The qualifying offers have been issued—or in some cases, not. We know the New York Mets did the right thing in offering it to Michael Conforto and Noah S...
Reese Kaplan -- A Half Dozen Top Free Agent Pitcher Options
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
To hear a great many Mets fans grousing about what the team needs to do to improve the pitching, you hear a common thread. "Hey! There are...
Dramas surrounding OBJ, Sam Darnold show Giants, Jets the nightmares that could have been
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 2h
As uncertain as things look overall for the Giants and Jets, things could be whole lot worse.
Arizona Fall League Update: Week 4
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Catch up on the Mets’ prospects playing in the Arizona Fall League with our weekly update.
These Players Received A Qualifying Offer https://t.co/sJh8Fb5DNMBlog / Website
“As a little kid, I never dreamed of having my own shoe and stuff. I didn’t think it was possible.” How Francisco Lindor and New Balance came together tp create the Lindor 1 baseball cleats, the shortstop’s signature shoe. https://t.co/rfg6jGA7HBBeat Writer / Columnist
Check out the latest episode of my #podcast, Subway To Shea, on #Spotify! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/jsxfeeDmvzBlogger / Podcaster
DRS Brandon Crawford: +6 Francisco Lindor: +4 Outs Above Average Brandon Crawford: +15 Francisco Lindor: +20Francisco Lindor led National League shortstops in Outs Above Average this season, but he did not win the Gold Glove at that position. Brandon Crawford did, as Rawlings announced tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
Todays newsletter: 📝 The Mets are heading to the GM Meetings… without a GM PLUS: • Qualifying offers to Conforto & Thor • Mets interested in Robbie Ray? • Japanese super star now available • No. 3 Ronny Mauricio goes off ✍🏼 by @LindaSurovich https://t.co/Y4h7aXIYkOBlog / Website
Things could change but I’d say if the Mets don’t have a GM/POBO by Friday I think it’s time to panic.Blogger / Podcaster
