Mets Merized
Ronny Mauricio Keeps Showing Off Serious Pop

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio continued his impressive play in Dominican Winter League ball on Sunday night when he collected two extra base hits in the Tigres del Licey's 4-2 win.After groundi

Report: Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Dead at 45

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 8m

Former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano died in his sleep last night according to Eduardo Perez of ESPN. Perpetual Pedro was just 45 years old.The former left-handed reliever appeared in 408 game

Pedro Feliciano, former Mets reliever, dead at 45

by: Ethan Sears New York Post 10m

The cause of death is unknown as of now. Feliciano was jet-skiing with his family on Sunday, according to former major leaguer Eduardo Perez.

Pedro Feliciano Passed Away In His Sleep Last Night At The Age Of 45 | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 13m

Mannnnnnnn fuck this. There are certain tweets about the passing of someone that hit your soul out of the blue and finding out Pedro Feliciano passed away in his sleep at the age of 45 was most certai...

Pete Alonso was one of the Mets’ most consistent performers in 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 14m

Because of his prodigious rookie year in 2019, one could even argue he was probably underrated this season.

Former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano dies at 45 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 16m

Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched parts of nine seasons with the club, has died at 45 years old, according to ESPN analyst Eduardo

New York Mets Videos

Seinfeld Joins the Mets Booth

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 41m

9/29/21: The legendary comedian and Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld joined the Mets TV booth to chat up the guys. Enjoy some laughs and Jerry’s call on a Michael Con...

New York Mets extend two qualifying offers

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 57m

New York Mets extend two qualifying offers first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Dr. Evil. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Here’s a great suggestion from @ihatedeadends. Dr. Evil might be a better choice for General Manager than manager (we offer your free agent….ONE MILLION DOLLARS)…but that’s …

