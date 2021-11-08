- IN
New York Mets extend two qualifying offers
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 58m
New York Mets extend two qualifying offers
Report: Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Dead at 45
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 8m
Former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano died in his sleep last night according to Eduardo Perez of ESPN. Perpetual Pedro was just 45 years old.The former left-handed reliever appeared in 408 game
Pedro Feliciano, former Mets reliever, dead at 45
by: Ethan Sears — New York Post 10m
The cause of death is unknown as of now. Feliciano was jet-skiing with his family on Sunday, according to former major leaguer Eduardo Perez.
Pedro Feliciano Passed Away In His Sleep Last Night At The Age Of 45 | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 13m
Mannnnnnnn fuck this. There are certain tweets about the passing of someone that hit your soul out of the blue and finding out Pedro Feliciano passed away in his sleep at the age of 45 was most certai...
Former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano dies at 45 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 17m
Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched parts of nine seasons with the club, has died at 45 years old, according to ESPN analyst Eduardo
Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Passes Away https://t.co/4U7qrRCpGB #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
From 2006-2010, Pedro Feliciano appeared in 408 games, which led all of baseball. Jon Rauch was second with 381. #RIPPedroFeliciano #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Awful, awful news. RIP, Perpetual Pedro Feliciano. Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45 years young. He was a really good reliever but a better person off the field. He will be missed. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family.
Pedro Feliciano, former Mets reliever, dead at 45
The only pitcher who appeared in more games with the Mets than Pedro Feliciano (484) is John Franco with 695.
