- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pedro Feliciano, longtime Mets relief pitcher, dies at 45 - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 53m
Feliciano made 484 appearances for the Mets between 2002 and 2013
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Former Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly dies in sleep at 45
by: Field Level Media — CBC Sports 4m
Former longtime New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano died suddenly at the age of 45, ESPN reported Monday. Network baseball analyst Eduardo Perez said Feliciano died in his sleep overnight after a day of jet skiing with his family.
Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Dies at 45
by: Ben Pickman — Sports Illustrated 7m
Feliciano became one of the team's most-used relievers, leading MLB in appearances in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
MLB qualifying offers: Three players who are most likely to accept the $18.4 million, one-year deal - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 10m
Fourteen players received qualifying offers; who will take them?
METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 20m
“The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today. Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets…
Ranking the Mets 11 free agents - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 24m
At most, the Mets realistically bring back two or three of these guys.
Former New York Mets’ pitcher Pedro Feliciano dies at 45
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 25m
Former longtime New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano died suddenly at the age of 45, ESPN reported Monday.
David Peterson’s 2021 proved to be a sophomore slump
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m
Some great starts and some terrible starts combined for a mediocre result.
Press release: Mets statement on the passing of Pedro Feliciano
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 29m
“The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today. Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
it might take a while, but we won’t stop stumping for him until it happens.. https://t.co/zMBW3XDJiKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Pedro Feliciano did not really establish himself in the Majors until age 29, and yet he still managed to retire No. 2 in Mets history in pitching appearances (484). Only John Franco (695) had more.Super Fan
-
Hmmm… 👀The #Mets had two scouts in to see Verlander. An exec from another team said Verlander threw all his pitches and looked good.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Interesting developmentThe #Mets had two scouts in to see Verlander. An exec from another team said Verlander threw all his pitches and looked good.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets had two scouts in to see Verlander. An exec from another team said Verlander threw all his pitches and looked good.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Keep in mind that per CBA rules, team execs cannot publicly rule out interest in any free agent. So when a club official says he's 'engaged' with a player, there may not be any serious interest whatsoever. It can be a CYA word because of the CBA.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets