Press release: Mets statement on the passing of Pedro Feliciano

“The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today. Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during

Former Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly dies in sleep at 45

Former longtime New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano died suddenly at the age of 45, ESPN reported Monday. Network baseball analyst Eduardo Perez said Feliciano died in his sleep overnight after a day of jet skiing with his family.

Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Dies at 45

Feliciano became one of the team's most-used relievers, leading MLB in appearances in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

MLB qualifying offers: Three players who are most likely to accept the $18.4 million, one-year deal - CBSSports.com

Fourteen players received qualifying offers; who will take them?

METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO

Ranking the Mets 11 free agents - New York Daily News

At most, the Mets realistically bring back two or three of these guys.

Former New York Mets’ pitcher Pedro Feliciano dies at 45

Former longtime New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano died suddenly at the age of 45, ESPN reported Monday.

David Peterson’s 2021 proved to be a sophomore slump

Some great starts and some terrible starts combined for a mediocre result.

