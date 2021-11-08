New York Mets

SNY.tv
68492655_thumbnail

Mets, Yankees reportedly among 15-20 teams at free agent Justin Verlander's workout

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

38-year-old Justin Verlander hosted a workout for teams on Monday, and the Mets and Yankees were among the crowd looking on.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Constant of Our Times

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 15s

The alliteration was irresistible, but Pedro Feliciano wasnt so much perpetual, per the clever nickname tagged on him by the SNY booth, as he was constant. Was the game close?

Daily News
68495253_thumbnail

Ex-Met reliever Pedro Feliciano dead at 45 - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 4m

Pedro Feliciano, the Mets longtime reliever who played a pivotal role in the Mets’ 2006 playoff run, died Sunday night in his sleep. He was 45.

Metstradamus
68495182_thumbnail

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Brooklyn Cyclones

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affil…

Newsday
68494881_thumbnail

Pedro Feliciano, workhorse Mets reliever, dies at 45 | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 14m

Pedro Feliciano, a lefthanded bullpen stalwart for the 2000s Mets, died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday night or Monday morning, a Mets official confirmed. He was 45. The cause of death was not immed

The Mets Police
68494374_thumbnail

METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26m

METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO  “The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today. Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organizatio…

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Bleacher Report
68494295_thumbnail

Former Mets Pitcher Pedro Feliciano Dies at Age 45

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 28m

Former New York Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano died Sunday night at the age of 45, as ESPN's Eduardo Perez reported Monday: The Mets confirmed the news in a

Big League Stew
68493552_thumbnail

Former Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano dies at 45

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 50m

Feliciano spent his entire career with the Mets.

Elite Sports NY
68493265_thumbnail

12 Mets hit the open market

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 58m

12 Mets hit the open market first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets