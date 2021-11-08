- IN
Former Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano dies at 45
by: Yahoo Sports
Feliciano spent his entire career with the Mets.
Pedro Feliciano, workhorse Mets reliever, dies at 45 | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday
Pedro Feliciano, a lefthanded bullpen stalwart for the 2000s Mets, died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday night or Monday morning, a Mets official confirmed. He was 45. The cause of death was not immed
METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO
by: Shannon Shark — The Mets Police
METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO “The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today. Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organizatio…
Former Mets Pitcher Pedro Feliciano Dies at Age 45
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report
Former New York Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano died Sunday night at the age of 45, as ESPN's Eduardo Perez reported Monday: The Mets confirmed the news in a
Pedro Feliciano, ex-Mets lefty reliever, dies at 45
by: Chris Bumbaca — USA Today
Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, known for his oft appearances in the 2000s, has died, the team announced Monday.
by: @snytv — SNY.tv
Former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano suddenly passed away at the age of 45. The team released a statement confirming the news. https://t.co/T9A8cQZbaSBlog / Website
I could see the Mariners making a play for Conforto.Word is the Seattle Mariners, in contention until the very end last year when they beat all expectations but without a playoff berth since 2001, are expected to be big spenders this winter.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: Pedro Feliciano, workhorse Mets reliever, dies at 45 https://t.co/uFRXWsd02W via @timbhealeyBeat Writer / Columnist
Pedro Feliciano, workhorse Mets reliever, dies at 45 https://t.co/uFRXWsd02W via @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJPTXg: METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO https://t.co/etWXzku7NKBlogger / Podcaster
David Wright: “He was a wonderful teammate with a great sense of humor.” Willie Randolph: "I know some days he was tired, but he always took the ball.” José Valentín: "He never worried about being overworked. He always put the team first.” https://t.co/xrqMDc5NRKBeat Writer / Columnist
