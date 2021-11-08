New York Mets

nj.com
68494165_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets watch ex-Cy Young Award winner’s workout Monday in Florida - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 25m

MLB free agency began on Sunday and both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are shopping for starting pitching.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
68494881_thumbnail

Pedro Feliciano, workhorse Mets reliever, dies at 45 | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 8m

Pedro Feliciano, a lefthanded bullpen stalwart for the 2000s Mets, died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday night or Monday morning, a Mets official confirmed. He was 45. The cause of death was not immed

The Mets Police
68494374_thumbnail

METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20m

METS STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PEDRO FELICIANO  “The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today. Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organizatio…

Bleacher Report
68494295_thumbnail

Former Mets Pitcher Pedro Feliciano Dies at Age 45

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 22m

Former New York Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano died Sunday night at the age of 45, as ESPN's Eduardo Perez reported Monday: The Mets confirmed the news in a

Big League Stew
68493552_thumbnail

Former Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano dies at 45

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 44m

Feliciano spent his entire career with the Mets.

Elite Sports NY
68493265_thumbnail

12 Mets hit the open market

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 52m

12 Mets hit the open market first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
USA Today
68493253_thumbnail

Pedro Feliciano, ex-Mets lefty reliever, dies at 45

by: Chris Bumbaca USA Today 52m

Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, known for his oft appearances in the 2000s, has died, the team announced Monday.

SNY.tv
68492655_thumbnail

Mets, Yankees reportedly among 15-20 teams at free agent Justin Verlander's workout

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

38-year-old Justin Verlander hosted a workout for teams on Monday, and the Mets and Yankees were among the crowd looking on.

Mets Merized
68492708_thumbnail

Mets Sent Two Scouts to Watch Justin Verlander’s Workout

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 1h

The New York Mets have a number of questions to answer for their starting rotation prior to Opening Day in 2022. They're hoping to gain some clarity over whether Noah Syndergaard will accept the $

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets