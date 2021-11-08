- IN
Not Going to Live By Their Rules Anymore
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets
Don't drive angry Since it was released back in 1993, Groundhog Day has become synonymous with any situation that keeps repeating itself. ...
Yankees expected to hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas as third-base coach, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports
Rojas was fired from his post as Mets manager after the 2021 season
Ex-Mets lefty 'Perpetual Pedro' Feliciano dies
by: Associated Press — ESPN
Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname "Perpetual Pedro," has died. He was 45.
Ex-Met lefty Feliciano, led MLB 3 times in games, dies at 45
by: AP — USA Today
Former New York Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname “Perpetual Pedro,” has died
2021 Mets Report Card: Drew Smith, RHP
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online
Player Data: Age: 28 (9/24/1993), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 31 G, 41 1/3 IP, 3-1 W/L record, 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41 K, 2.56 SO/BBAdvanced Stats: 0.8 bWAR, 0.1 fWAR, 168 ERA+, 4.69 FIP, 0.3 W
The Constant of Our Times
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing
The alliteration was irresistible, but Pedro Feliciano wasnt so much perpetual, per the clever nickname tagged on him by the SNY booth, as he was constant. Was the game close?
Ex-Met reliever Pedro Feliciano dead at 45 - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News
Pedro Feliciano, the Mets longtime reliever who played a pivotal role in the Mets’ 2006 playoff run, died Sunday night in his sleep. He was 45.
Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Brooklyn Cyclones
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus
Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affil…
Pedro Feliciano, dependable Mers reliever, RIP. 45. His friend @PerezEd said he died in sleep.
RT @TigresdelLicey: @MetsFarmReport @Mets He looks awesome 😎 #5LetrasMinors
Ex-Mets lefty 'Perpetual Pedro' Feliciano dies
'It means the world': How Mets' Francisco Lindor, New Balance created his signature shoe by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: Francisco Lindor features a certain swagger few of his peers can match…
Ronny Mauricio in the @TigresdelLicey threads.
